Baysox Close Road Season with Seventh Straight Win

In their final regular-season game away from Prince George’s Stadium, the Bowie Baysox (68-45) scored four unanswered runs to win their seventh straight game and sweep the Harrisburg Senators (41-73) at FNB Field. This was not officially Bowie’s last road game, as the Baysox will play one of the two games of the doubleheader on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium against Altoona as the visiting team to make up for the postponed game from the first Sunday of the regular season.

Harrisburg scored first, plating a run in the fifth on a passed ball that would turn out to be their only run of the day.

Kyle Brnovich, Bowie’s starter, threw five innings without allowing an earned run, while surrendering two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Bowie answered in their next turn at the plate in the top of the sixth and never looked back. Andrew Daschbach walked and Toby Welk singled to lead off the inning, and both ended up scoring. Welk crossed the plate after Cadyn Grenier got himself in a rundown, giving Welk enough time to score from third.

In the eighth, Zach Watson hit a solo home run, his eleventh of the year with Bowie, and Shayne Fontana homered in the ninth, his third of the year with the Baysox.

Tim Naughton secured the save in the ninth, his fourth save of the year.

The win moved Bowie to 39-20 on the road this season.

On Tuesday, Bowie returns home to take on the Altoona Curve for the first two of seven games. The first pitch of game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader is set for 5:35 p.m, with Bowie’s starting pitcher yet to be announced.

