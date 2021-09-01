Bay Bridge Travel Tips for Labor Day Weekend

This summer, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has seen traffic volumes return to pre-pandemic levels on several occasions, with the highest volumes occurring over certain weekends. While the summer season may be coming to an end, the Bay Bridge and the US 50 corridor are expected to remain busy through the Labor Day weekend. To avoid delays throughout the holiday travel period, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is asking motorists to plan ahead, leave ample travel time, drive with safety in mind and follow recommended drive times.

Motorists should expect heavier eastbound traffic volumes Thursday, September 2, through Saturday, September 4, with the heaviest westbound traffic volumes expected Sunday, September 5, and Monday, September 6. Drivers who travel during peak hours can expect significant delays when crossing the bridge. Motorists are reminded to stay on US 50 on BOTH sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and local residents.

The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this week are:

Thursday, September 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday, September 3 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 4 – before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 5 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Monday, September 6 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Motorists MUST pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals. As a reminder, two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation. Note: Two-way operations may be limited Saturday through Monday based on westbound traffic volumes.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. You also can sign up for traffic email/text alerts at https://bit.ly/2Dh9EZn, and follow the MDTA at facebook.com/TheMDTA.

To help protect yourself, your family and friends as well as other drivers, motorists are urged to:

Allow for extra time to get to your destination.

Slow down. Speed limits are designed to protect everyone. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of a crash.

Devote your full attention to driving and maintain a safe following distance.

Move over for emergency vehicles. State law requires vehicles to move over when approaching an emergency, transportation, service and utility vehicle or tow truck with red, yellow or amber flashing lights. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Secure your load in vehicles and trailers before traveling. Items that can shift, slide or fall onto the roadway can lead to serious vehicle crashes, especially on roads with no shoulders, such as bridges.

Make sure your vehicle is road ready. A breakdown can create a backup within seconds. If your vehicle breaks down, exit the roadway. If that isn’t possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.

The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seat belt violations and criminal activity throughout the holiday travel period. Remember: every crash that results from impaired driving is completely preventable. To report aggressive or dangerous driving on Maryland toll roads, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.

All-electronic (cashless) tolling is permanent statewide. Tolls are collected through E-ZPass, Video Tolling and the latest way to pay for Maryland tolls, Pay-By-Plate. With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll deposit.

E-ZPass remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls. Always properly mount your E-ZPass transponder and be sure your vehicles and billing information is up to date to receive the lowest toll rate for your account. Enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate today at DriveEzMD.com. We’ll Keep You Moving!

DriveEzMD Customer Service Centers will be closed Monday, September 6. Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB