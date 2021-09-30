ASO Opening Night: Live Launch to 60th Anniversary

The Annapolis Symphony celebrates opening night with its first performance before a live audience in Maryland Hall since February 2020.

“I cannot think of a more appropriate way to begin our 60th season than welcoming our community back inside the concert hall,” said Edgar Herrera, Executive Director. “We are taking great precautions to protect our audience and musicians, requiring both mask-wearing and proof of vaccination. This season will be a joyful return to the live music we love, shared with the community in which we live.”

Masterworks 1: Opening Night Celebration “Nati Plays Tchaikovsky” is Friday & Saturday, October 1 & 2, 8 pm, at Maryland Hall and features ASO Concertmaster and Annapolis Symphony Academy Director Netanel “Nati” Draiblate as a soloist performing Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto plus Claude Debussy’s epic depiction of the sea La Mer.

Of note for the ASO’s 2021-22 season, is the representation of women composers in each Masterworks performance.

“Society is reexamining what equality truly looks like,” said ASO’s current Artistic Director Maestro José-Luis Novo. “When we look at ourselves in the symphony orchestra world, we see a strong and growing presence of performing musicians who are women, yet not as much for women composers and conductors. Consequently, during this ASO 60th anniversary season, we purposely made the decision to seek out compositions by talented women for each of the Masterworks programs. Throughout the season, we will have the opportunity to hear a range of symphonic works from females who pioneered the field like Florence Price, the first prominent African American woman composer, through well-established composers such as Jennifer Higdon and Gabriela Frank, to rising stars of today, like Stacy Garrop and Jessica Hunt. Their unique perspectives will add richness and depth to the symphony experience, and we are extremely excited to share their music with our audience.”

Masterworks 1 Opening Night Program:

James Stephenson Fanfare for Democracy

Stacy Garrop Pandora Undone

Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky Concerto for Violin – Netanel “Nati” Draiblate, solo violin

Manuel M. Ponce Chapultepec

Claude Debussy La Mer

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra offers subscription packages, both for in-person and virtual viewing, as well as tickets for single in-person programs. For more information and to purchase tickets or subscriptions, see AnnapolisSymphony.org/events or contact the box office at 410.263.0907

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. For more information, see AnnapolisSymphony.org

We recently spoke with Netaniel Draiblate, have a listen!

