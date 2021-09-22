Anne Arundel County Public Library Wins National Award For Community Impact

A new awards program honoring libraries for their exceptional community impacts is celebrating 17 winners in the East Region (Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia). Unique Management Services, the world’s leading library material recovery and patron communication services company, created three awards to celebrate high-impact libraries for providing vital services, protecting public assets, and keeping patrons in good standing.

During the pandemic, Anne Arundel County Public Libraries were critical in our recovery and continuity by providing internet access in parking lots, to fine forgiveness, and continually evaluating the safest way to continue keeping the facilities open to the public as safely as possible.

Together, these regional winners from across the U.S. recovered a combined $835,514 in overdue materials and brought nearly 16,000 patrons back into good standing, all while providing outstanding service to their patrons and communities.

Libraries are being celebrated in three award areas including Anne Arundel County Public Library for the “Librarian at Your Service Award” for exceptional service to their patrons including smart utilization of Unique’s Gentle Nudge® material recovery, MessageBee, UniqueChat, Curbside Communication and call services.

Winners were chosen by Unique’s team who partners with more than 1350 libraries across the country to effectively recover materials while preserving patron goodwill. Libraries were categorized by size, region, and volume to determine the top-performing partners who made the biggest impacts on their communities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast