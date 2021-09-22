THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Shooting

| September 22, 2021, 11:59 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a local hospital in critical condition.

On September 21, 2021, at approximately 10:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Shel gas station in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway for a report of a shooting.

Officers met with a 25-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim told officers he was on Lamplighter Ridge when he was shot by a tall male wearing dark clothing.

The victim was then driven to a Shell gas station where he called for assistance. Fire Department personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of his injury.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

