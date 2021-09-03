Anne Arundel and Annapolis Tornado Recovery Resources

On September 1, 2021, an EF-2 tornado significantly damaged homes and businesses in the Annapolis and Edgewater areas of Anne Arundel County. Many resources, listed below, have been set up to help affected businesses and residents. This post will be pinned to the front page and will be updated as we know more

Reporting Damages

Damages should be reported to the county. This is helpful in applying for and receiving State and Federal aid to help in recovery. Please report all damage to property in Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis here.

Resource Centers

Two Resource Centers have been established to help businesses and residents. They are designed to be a one-stop-shop for all resources.

Mount Olive Community Life Center

2 Hicks Avenue, Annapolis, MD

Thursday/Friday 2 pm to 8 pm and Saturday/Sunday/Labor Day 10 am to 2 pm

Anne Arundel County Police Department Southern District Station

35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater, MD

Thursday/Friday 2 pm to 8 pm and Saturday/Sunday/Labor Day 10 am to 2 pm

Fundraising

After a natural disaster, it is natural for people to want to help. Unfortunately, it is also natural for scammers to want to scam. Below we are listing fundraisers in two categories. Verified fundraisers have been vetted and verified by the City of County. The unverified ones we believe are perfectly legitimate, but we have not been able to obtain the vetting.

Verified Fundraisers

Blessed in Tech Ministries. Donations can be made via PayPal or telephone at 410-384-8200

American Red Cross

Unverified Fundraisers

Business Resources

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp has set up a page for businesses as well as listing two of their partners for consulting to get back on your feet.

Mail

Any City resident who has not received mail due to the impacts of Ida can pick up their mail at the post office at 210 Legion Ave after 12 pm Friday, September 3rd or on Saturday, September 4th, 9 am-1 pm for mail pick up. Street parking is available. Their phone number is 410-573-6537. Mail will only be held for 10 days.

General Clean-Up

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works has established three dumpster sites for county residents to dispose of storm debris. Residents are asked to limit the use of these dumpsters to storm-related debris only. Dumpsters are located at the following locations:

Lot across from Woodland Beach VFD

400 Block of Shore Dr

1900 Block of Shore Dr.

Insurance Claims

The People’s Insurance Counsel Division (“PICD”) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is available to assist residents who have questions about what may or may not be covered by their homeowner’s insurance policies. Residents can send their questions or request assistance by emailing [email protected]. The Maryland Insurance Administration has additional information and resources for residents.

Contractors

Any repairs (including tree removal) must be done by STATE LICENSED CONTRACTORS. Your contractor should present his or her license, but they can be verified at the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation website. Note, at this time, there is no waiver for any required permits or permit fees. District 30-A Delegate Dana Jones has provided a list of contractors on her website.

