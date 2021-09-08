Annapolis Visitors Center Offers Extended Hours For Dinner Under the Stars

As a convenience to area residents and visitors, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County’s (VAAAC) 26 West Street Visitors Center will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, September 8 and 15. Individuals awaiting tables at the final two Wednesday night Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street, as well as anyone interested in getting a head start on fall travel planning, are invited to stop by the Visitors Center for information and a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says she’s hoping extending the Center’s operating hours by two hours will make it possible for some individuals to experience the Visitor Center for the first time. “Because the Center typically closes at 5:00 p.m., individuals who head to downtown Annapolis after work haven’t had an opportunity to stop by and pick up the latest information about the many activities and events taking place throughout Anne Arundel County. We’re hoping the extended hours will change that,” says Pironis.

Individuals who stop by the Visitors Center “after hours” on September 8 and 15 will also get to meet some members of the VAAAC team as well as representatives from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s hospitality industry who will be taking advantage of the extended hours.

