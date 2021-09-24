Annapolis Town Center’s True Food Kitchen Launches New Fall Menu

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, seasonally-inspired kitchen and bar that has pioneered health and wellness driven dining, unveiled the launch of its new fall menu. Rooted in the brand’s mission, to bring people together to eat better, feel better, and celebrate a passion for better living, their simple, savory approach to the new season features the very best of autumn’s offerings. Reminding guests how good it feels and tastes to eat fall’s beautiful bounty, True Food Kitchen’s fall menu features a variety of new culinary dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and natural refreshers with seasonal ingredients like roasted butternut squash, toasted mulberries, brussels sprouts, and pomegranates, that are at their peak of freshness and flavor.

While the brand is welcoming back nostalgic favorites like its famed Butternut Squash Soup, Squash Pie and Butternut Squash Pizza, a variety of new classics will also make a debut. The full list of seasonal additions to the True Food Kitchen menu includes:

Culinary Dishes

Butternut Squash Soup: butternut squash, sage (vegan, gluten-friendly)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts: mushroom, miso sesame vinaigrette, chili thread (vegan, gluten-friendly)

Seasonal Ingredient Salad: butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprout, cannellini bean, organic kale,toasted mulberry, pomegranate, horseradish vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-friendly)

Spicy Panang Curry: forbidden rice, sweet potato, broccolini, green bean, carrot, roasted brussels sprout, onion, basil, mint, thai curry broth (gluten-friendly)

Butternut Squash Farro Risotto: roasted brussels sprout, fennel, golden beet, mushroom, arugula, cashew, dashi broth (vegan) Butternut Squash Pizza: caramelized onion, roasted garlic, organic kale, house-made vegan almond ricotta, dried cranberry, sage (vegan)

Pan-Seared Sea Bass: sustainable sea bass, roasted brussels sprout, fennel, golden beet, butternut squash farro risotto, lemon, herbs, cashew

Lasagna Bolognese: fennel chicken sausage, mushroom, organic spinach, ricotta, basil (gluten-friendly)

Squash Pie: graham crust, coconut whipped cream (vegan, gluten-friendly)

Throughout the fall, True Food Kitchen will also introduce a handful of limited-time features, the first of which will be a Truffle Honey & Pear Flatbread (available October 6th – November 30th) made using a crispy artisan flatbread topped with roasted butternut squash and cashew puree, sliced organic pear, whipped goat cheese and walnut, finished with organic arugula and truffle honey.

Fall flavors abound at True Food Kitchen’s scratch bar as well with natural refreshers and seasonal cocktails including:

Concord Grape Lemonade

Sparkling Orange Sencha Tea

Passion Fruit Limeade

Common Bond: bourbon, pressed apple , chai spice, lemon

, chai spice, lemon Passion Fruit Margarita: organic reposado tequila, passion fruit, lime

Prairie Royale: organic vodka, cassis, lemon

Juniper Rose: rose-infused gin, lime, grapefruit, thyme

South for Winter: organic spiced rum, pineapple, banana, lime

True Food Kitchen is located in the Annapolis Town Center directly across the street from the indoor parking garage by Target!

