Annapolis Town Center Collects School Supplies for Local Youth

Annapolis Town Center has been working hard to provide its local community with more than one reason to keep coming back. Along with being the area’s premier shopping and entertainment destination, the Town Center also joins in on Annapolis’ known philanthropic initiatives.

Over the last year, the Town Center hosted a number of events to provide community support, benefiting schools, families, local first responders, and more. Its latest event, Cars & Kids, proved no different. Car enthusiasts, families, and friends were welcomed to the Town Center on August 22 for an opportunity to browse vintage cars, newer hot rides, and everything in between. Kids joined in on the fun, too, by enjoying balloon artists, face painting, and other exciting and engaging activities. Though, the biggest highlight was the number of school supplies attendees brought and donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (BGCAA).

Over 100 cars were on display and more than 500 guests attended the free, four-hour event. A school bus, provided by BGCAA, was filled to the brim with donations from event-goers, as well as monetary gifts made throughout the day. These contributions will directly benefit the 1,200 youths the club serves each year, providing members with the necessary supplies needed to return to school and the financial support to facilitate Club programs.

“We are proud to support our local community and, even more so, organizations that continue to grow our younger generations,” said Shonda Wallace, the event organizer. “It was a beautiful and powerful moment seeing the community coming together. And, just another example of why we love calling Annapolis home.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is part of the national Boys & Girls Club movement, with a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. By providing programs in a safe and nurturing environment, members are given the resources and support they need to achieve their Great Futures.

“We are grateful for everything the Town Center and the patrons of Cars & Kids have done to support our local youth,” said Taylor Gregg, BGCAA’s Director of Youth Development & Program Quality. “With your support, our members are well-equipped to start the school year with confidence. Thank you!”

The Annapolis Town Center continues partnering with other organizations for future events.

