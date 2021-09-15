Annapolis to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Beginning Today

In celebration of Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month, the City of Annapolis will be raising the flags of Latin American and Spanish-descended countries along Main Street for the second consecutive year. The initiative motivates many Latino families living in and around Annapolis to spend time in Historic Downtown to walk among the flags and take a photo next to the flag of their country of origin.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15, in celebration of the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Other countries also celebrate their independence during Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends on Oct. 15.

“Raising the flags of our Latin American and Hispanic countries celebrates and recognizes the presence of our Latino neighbors and their roots. It is important for us to respect and feel proud of our many cultures, traditions, and diverse backgrounds. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage is just one way in which we show our appreciation of immigrant influence and presence in our City” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The City will also partner with the Anne Arundel County Office of Constituent Services to host a “Marketing and Promotion” themed breakfast for Latino Business owners at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23 at Sin Fronteras Cafe, 2129 Forest Drive, Annapolis.

The Hispanic Heritage Month Health Fair(s), in partnership with Luminis Health/Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), will include five locations in Annapolis neighborhoods. At the fairs, families can access walk-up, free screenings for glucose and blood pressure, receive a flu and/or COVID vaccination, and find resources and information about health and social services as well as have initial consultations with mental health, cardiology and metabolic syndrome, and other specialists from Luminis Health. These events are run by the Annapolis Take Care team. Dates and times listed below:

Saturday, September 19th, 2021, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tyler Heights Elementary School, 200 Janwall St, Annapolis

Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m.

Annapolis Elementary Back to School Night, 180 Green Street, Annapolis

Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 3 to 6 p.m.

Annapolis Walk Dr, Annapolis

Monday, October 4, 2021, 3 to 6 p.m.

1000 Madison St. Annapolis, MD 21403

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 3 to 6 p.m.

Location TBD, pending confirmation

For more information on any of these events, please visit: www.annapolis.gov/juntos or email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB