Annapolis Rotary Wants To Give Away Some Money

Grants from the Annapolis Rotary Club’s annual Crab Feast, held this year as Rotary Crabs To Go, are available to Annapolis-area charitable organizations serving the community. The deadline for receipt of applications is Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Applicants must be tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations (or equivalent) located in zip codes 21401, 21402, 21403, 21405, 21409, 21012, 21032, 21035 or 21037. Applications must be submitted online through the club’s website and include the organization’s IRS determination letter. For more information see www.annapolisrotary.org.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Annapolis or to attend a meeting, please contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected] or 410-353-6087.

