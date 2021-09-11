THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Rotary Pitches in to Clean Up Rowe Boulevard

| September 11, 2021, 04:02 PM

Photo: Dick Sweeney

Rotarians, family members, and friends gathered Saturday, August 28, to clean up trash and debris along Rowe Boulevard. Project Chair Bob Reedy energized the trash collectors with coffee and donuts. Once donned with safety vests, gloves, and trash bags, the group dispersed to pick up trash along the ¾ mile stretch from College Creek to Weems Creek. After an hour of pick-up, the group reconvened with full trash bags in hand. 

The Arc of Central Maryland

The Rotary Club of Annapolis cleans this stretch of Rowe Boulevard twice per year – once prior to the season opener of Navy home football games and again prior to Commissioning Week in May. 

The objective is to make the heavily-traveled route from town to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium more attractive for midshipmen, parents, guests, visitors, and residents. 

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is celebrating its Centennial 1921-2021 – Serving the community for 100 years. The club is made up of 142 dynamic individuals participating in numerous projects to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:00 am at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm at Gordon Biersch Brewery in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected] or 410-353-6087. 

 

