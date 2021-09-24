Annapolis Police Wait 27 Days To Charge Police Officer For Brandishing Gun in Road Rage Incident

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced the suspension of an 18-year veteran of their department after an incident in Annapolis on August 26, 2021.

On that night, the officer who lives on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis was in uniform, off duty, and in his personal car on the way home when he became involved in an altercation with a woman at Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive.

The officer allegedly cut off the woman near Route 50 and MD 665 and the woman confronted him at the intersection’s red light asking “why are you trying to kill me?” The officer reportedly pointed his handgun at her telling her to get back in her car or he would shoot her.

Annapolis Police arrested the officer on September 22, 2021. The original incident, nor the arrest were publicly disclosed by the Annapolis Police Department.

