Annapolis Police Investigating Shooting Death of 17-Year Old

| September 11, 2021, 12:05 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year old which they have classified as a homicide at this point.

On September 10, 2021,  at 4:24 pm officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle for a report of a death. The juvenile victim identified as Christian Parada, 17, of Annapolis was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

This is the fourth homicide in the City of Annapolis in 2021.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. This is an active and fluid investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

«