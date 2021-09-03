THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Man Charged With Hit and Run and Assault on Police Officer

| September 03, 2021, 04:12 PM

On September 3, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am Anne Arundel County Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one vehicle ran the steady red light crashing into two vehicles and causing minor injuries.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The driver of the at-fault vehicle fled on foot. Officers located that driver a few hundred yards away in a fast-food location near Ritchie Highway. The suspect was placed under arrest.

Once in handcuffs, the suspect took off on foot towards Mountain Road, where officers caught up to him. When officers attempted to regain custody of the suspect, he assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin and another officer by biting him and spitting at him.

Due to this event, traffic on Mountain Road and in the shopping center voluntarily stopped.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man from the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine. Over $400.00 in US Currency was also seized. The suspect was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, various other traffic offenses, multiple counts of assault on police, CDS-related charges, resisting and hindering arrest.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»