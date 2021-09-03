Annapolis Man Charged With Hit and Run and Assault on Police Officer

On September 3, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am Anne Arundel County Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one vehicle ran the steady red light crashing into two vehicles and causing minor injuries.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle fled on foot. Officers located that driver a few hundred yards away in a fast-food location near Ritchie Highway. The suspect was placed under arrest.

Once in handcuffs, the suspect took off on foot towards Mountain Road, where officers caught up to him. When officers attempted to regain custody of the suspect, he assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin and another officer by biting him and spitting at him.

Due to this event, traffic on Mountain Road and in the shopping center voluntarily stopped.

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man from the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine. Over $400.00 in US Currency was also seized. The suspect was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, various other traffic offenses, multiple counts of assault on police, CDS-related charges, resisting and hindering arrest.

