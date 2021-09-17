Annapolis Homeowners Expo On Tap For September 25-26

Fall is almost here (really) and now is a great time to get yourself thinking about your home. Plan out projects to make your house into a dream home! Saturday and Sunday, September 25th and 26th you can do all that (and more) under one roof! The Annapolis Homeowners Expo will be back with dozens of vendors to get your creative juices flowing!

So, mark your calendars for the 18th annual Annapolis Homeowners Expo, a one-of-a-kind homeowners event showcasing products and services for the home. It will run for one weekend only: September 25th and 26th, from 10 am-6 pm on Saturday and Noon-5pm on Sunday at the Byzantium Center in Annapolis.

The Expo gives consumers a chance to meet suppliers and vendors and ask questions about everything from landscaping, home improvement, and antiques. Nearly 50 companies will be on hand over the weekend, showcasing products and services including kitchen and bath displays, decking, fencing, countertops, tile, home energy systems, home financing, landscaping, interior design, window treatments, roofing, waterproofing, heating, and air and more.

For more information and details, please visit The Homeowners Expo!

