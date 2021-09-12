Annapolis Gets Ready for Make A Difference Day

The City of Annapolis’ Recreation and Parks Department with the Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley invite community members to participate in the nation’s annual “Make A Difference Day” by volunteering for the city’s fall GreenScape project on Saturday, October 23. Make a Difference Day is a national effort encouraging groups and individuals to volunteer in their community to improve the lives of others.

Reservations for bulbs begins on Monday, September 13 (orders before this date will not be accepted). Volunteers may order up to 100 tulip bulbs and 100 daffodil bulbs for each project. This year we are offering orange tulips and yellow daffodils. The bulbs are free but only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To place an order, please e-mail Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected] and provide your name, contact phone number and organization (if applicable), and indicate what public landscape area you will be planting and the number of bulbs you’re requesting. Bulb pick-up will be held Monday through Friday, October 18-22 at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. Due to COVID-19, when volunteers pick up bulb orders, they must be wearing a mask.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB