Annapolis Breaks Ground on New $10.6 Million Public Works Facility

Late last month, Mayor Gavin Buckley, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, City Manager David Jarrell and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Michael Johnson held gold shovels from general contractors BGC | G&G to break ground on the City’s new DPW facility at 39 Hudson Street.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for a portfolio of work that includes street maintenance (paving, snow removal, traffic control), solid waste collection and disposal, water and sewer line installation and upkeep, potable water production, pump stations, storm drains, fleet repair, facilities maintenance and more.

DPW’s current facility on Spa Road is at the end of its service life and of insufficient size to meet City of Annapolis needs. The aging facility not only restricts modern operations, but also lacks adequate storage space for equipment and material.

The new site resolves those problems, plus meets “Silver” LEED-certification. The new site also exceeds industry recommendations for storage, safety and worker amenities. The site will be EV-ready and include a Green Roof. All of the landscaping and grading surpasses environmental standards and stormwater runoff from at least 125 percent of the impervious area is treated.

“I know they are anxious to move in to this amazing new facility, with lockers and showers and beautiful office space plus all of the things they need to serve our residents.” said Mayor Buckley. “This will carry the department into a successful future for the long term. I thank the team for getting us to this point and I’m excited to see us breaking ground.”

The $10.6 million construction project is slated for completion by early 2023.

