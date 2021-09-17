THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Altoona Snaps Baysox 10-Game Winning Streak

| September 16, 2021, 11:52 PM

The Altoona Curve (57-57) scored the first three runs of Thursday night’s game at Prince George’s Stadium and hung on late to hand the Bowie Baysox (71-46) a 3-2 defeat, snapping Bowie’s 10 game winning streak in the process.

Altoona has scored 13 runs in the four games of this series so far, and 12 of them have come off home runs, including all three runs on Thursday. Matt Fraizer hit a two-run shot in the second off Garrett Stallings and Oneil Cruz added a solo homer in the third. That would prove to be all Altoona would need.

At one point, Bowie’s pitchers retired 11 batters in a row between the top of the third and the top of the seventh.

Bowie didn’t score until the bottom of the seventh, plating a run on a fielder’s choice, and then one more run in the eighth on a Jordan Westburg RBI single. Toby Welk reached with two outs in the ninth but was left stranded as the game ended.

Stallings threw five innings and allowed three runs on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts. In his first outing with the Baysox since being placed on the injured list in July, Cameron Bishop tossed three scoreless frames, allowing just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts. Morgan McSweeney worked a scoreless ninth.

Lefty Drew Rom (2-1, 4.37 ERA) will start for Bowie in game five on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Bowie needs to win two of their final three games of the regular season to lock in a spot in the Double-A Northeast League’s Championship Series.

Bowie will wind up the regular season this week with daily games with the Altoona Curve through Sunday, September 19th.

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

 

