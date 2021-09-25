Akron’s 5-Run Rally Ends Baysox Quest for Title

The Bowie Baysox saw a historic season end in a furious Akron rally. The RubberDucks rallied from five runs down in the eighth inning to best Bowie and capture their sixth Double-A Northeast League / Eastern League title in 32 years defeating Bowie by a final of 6-5. Akron won the Best-of-Five Series, 3-0.

Baysox starter Drew Rom worked through trouble through five stellar scoreless innings. And the Baysox grabbed the lead when Jordan Westburg’s bases loaded smash off 1B Ike Freeman’s glove plated two. In the sixth inning, Cody Roberts lined a two-out, RBI-single to add to the Baysox lead. And Bowie added two more in the seventh inning on a two-run double to right-center off the bat of Zach Watson to lead 5-0.

But Akron, who started the night 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, finally got going with runners on base. In the eighth inning they plated four runs, two of which earned to climb within 5-4.

Then, Will Bensen hit a solo home run down the right field to open the ninth sending the Canal Park faithful into a frenzy. Akron would load the bases with one down. Diogenes Almengo fanned Jonathan Engelmann to keep the game alive. But Bo Naylor’s first hit of the series would be the last of the season, as Naylor lashed a line drive fair down the line in right to bring home Brayan Rocchio to win the ballgame and the 2021 league title.

The defeat doesn’t minimize Bowie’s phenomenal season which saw the club post it’s best winning percentage in it’s 28-year history (73-47). After not qualifying for the finals in their first 22 seasons (1993-2014), the Baysox reached the finals for a second consecutive year (2019, 2021) and a third time in their last six years.

But in the end, Akron was too much in this Best-of-Five Series, defeating the Baysox by a final score of 6-5 to claim their sixth title in 18 seasons.

The 2022 season of Baysox Baseball will begin at home, Friday, April 8th with the Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the Richmond Flying Squirrels in town. It will start a 138-game campaign that will be the 29th in Bowie’s history. For more information, go to baysox.com.

The 2021 season has been presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

