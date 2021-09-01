Air Senegal To Launch Service From BWI

Air Senegal will launch one-stop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Dakar, Senegal on September 2, 2021. The airline – which serves as the national flag carrier for the Republic of Senegal – will operate two roundtrip flights per week to Blaise Diagne International Airport, with a stop at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“We welcome this new Air Senegal service, which will foster tourism and trade opportunities between Maryland and Senegal,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Air Senegal will offer easy access and efficient service to West Africa for many travelers throughout our National Capital region.”

The new service will be operated by Hi Fly Malta on Thursdays and Sundays with an Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. Air Senegal is currently committed to offering the service through the end of the winter slot season in late March 2022. The flight will offer 32 flatbed Business Class seats, 21 in Premium Economy and 237 in Economy class. Arriving flights will clear U.S. Customs in New York before proceeding to BWI Marshall.

“The additional of Air Senegal to the BWI Marshall family is a win for the region and a win for the traveling public,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said. “BWI Marshall consistently earns high ratings for convenience, comfort, and reliability, and I know our team is looking forward to extending that service and hospitality to Air Senegal customers.”

The new service from Air Senegal offers convenient connections to a number of markets in Africa: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Bamako, Mali; Conakry, Guinea; Banjul, Gambia; Ziguinchor, Senegal; Nouakchott, Mauritania; and Freetown, Sierra Leone. For tickets or additional information, see the airline’s website, at https://flyairsenegal.com/.

