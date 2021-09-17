THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
AACPL to Host NYT Best-Selling Author for One Maryland One Book Program

| September 17, 2021, 06:15 PM

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) announced that New York Times bestselling author and poet Ross Gay will participate in a virtual book discussion with library customers as part of One Maryland One Book, a statewide program of Maryland Humanities. The program brings more than 10,000 Marylanders together through reading, programs, and discussion around a common title.

The Arc of Central Maryland

This year’s selection, The Book of Delights, is a “genre-defying volume of lyric essays written over one tumultuous year.” AACPL, Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities, Banneker-Douglass Museum, and Prince Georges County Memorial Library System will host a virtual book talk with the author on Monday, October 4 at 7 pm via Zoom. Registration is free and is open now at aacpl.net/events.  Chanel Compton and Sabriyah Hassan from the Banneker- Douglass Museum will serve as moderators for the event.

In addition to the virtual author visit, a number of AACPL branches will offer free copies of the book, while supplies last, and host in-person book clubs on the title including:

Upon his book’s selection for the 2021 One Maryland One Book program Gay said, “I’m so grateful that The Book of Delights was chosen for One Maryland One Book. It feels lucky to get to share this collection of questions and wonderings with you all for so many reasons (one of them that my big brother was an English teacher in Frederick a couple decades ago!). And I’m really looking forward to the conversations we’ll have about the book this fall.”

