7 Juveniles Charged in Annapolis High Stabbing; One Facing Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

NOTE: The original headline omitted the word “attempted” in the charges. This has been corrected and we regret the error.

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 8:45 am, two (2) School Resource Officers were walking the hallways of Annapolis High School when they observed a fight.

As the officers quickly approached the fight, a teacher yelled that one party had a knife. The armed suspect was safely disarmed and taken into custody.

Officers then learned that two juvenile students had been cut/stabbed. Those juveniles were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the, seven juveniles have been charged, with the possibility of additional suspects and/or charges as the investigation continues.

One juvenile has been charged with: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Assault, Disrupting School Activities, Deadly Weapon: On School Property, Deadly weapon: Conceal, Deadly Weapon: With Intent to Injure.

One juvenile was charged with: Trespassing, Deadly Weapon: On School Property (a knife was recovered search incident to arrest, but was not used during the fight), Second Degree Assault, Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Disrupting School Activities.

The remaining five juveniles were charged with: 2nd Degree Assault, Affray, Disorderly Conduct, and Disrupting School activities.

All parties have been charged as juveniles. One of the hospitalized parties is a suspect in that count of seven.

The Crisis Intervention Team was on scene providing counseling services and will continue to be of service to any student, family member, or faculty member. Any party asking to receive counseling services may call the WarmLine at 410-768-5522.

Detectives are asking anyone with any video or information to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

