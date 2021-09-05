5 Tips To Enjoy Your Next Outdoor Trip With Cannabis

Outdoor trips are popular in pandemic times. They let you explore the benefits of fresh air and sunlight, and you need not worry about social distancing. The best part is that camping and trekking are far more affordable than staying at a luxury resort. You get to spend private time with your family or partner or experience the pleasure of solitude. Combining cannabis with an outdoor trip is an excellent idea because it can take the fun and relaxation to the next level. But before you embark, there are some things you need to plan for a perfect vacation outdoors. Here are some tried-and-tested tips to follow.

Stay on the right side of the law

The most important thing to do is to stay on the right side of the law. You need not worry much as long as you choose a destination in a legal state. Cannabis is legal in many states, though you may have to follow specific rules and guidelines listed by them. Further, confirm whether the trail is 420-friendly before you book a slot. You will not want to get into a last-moment fix just because you failed to research the facts.

Follow the rules and etiquette

Apart from following the state laws, stick with rules and etiquette. After all, you will not want other hikers to complain about the smell of smoke. There could be family and children around, so make sure you are discreet. Also, avoid littering the place with the remnants of your session. As a rule of thumb, backpackers should do their bit to keep the surroundings clean.

Think portable

If you love vaping, you need to be conscious about the choice of devices. Think portable and invest in the best bongs and pipes that fit into your luggage. Small devices are convenient and discreet, so you need not worry about getting the unwanted attention of fellow campers. For chargeable devices, carry extra batteries to ensure you never run short of them. Pack some edibles because they bring variety to your sessions. Not to mention, they are easy to pack and munch on the go.

Bring extra water and food

Outdoor trips with cannabis are incredible, but you have to be careful about hydration. Bring extra supplies of water because you may experience a dry mouth after a session. Pack nutritious snacks because munchies are also likely to strike after you smoke or vape your stash. Since you cannot order food and water or get them from a corner store, it is best to carry them along.

Stick to optimal dosing

The final piece of advice is to stick to optimal dosing when using cannabis outdoor. Avoid doing it on a solo trip if you are a first-timer. You can plan it with a gang that has some seasoned users. They can guide you about the ideal strains and initial dosage because you must go low and slow. Even regular users shouldn’t try to go over the top when having sessions outdoors. As long as you are in control, you will have a great time.

An outdoor vacation with cannabis is a great way to chill and relax. But you need to follow these tips and rules to make it the safest and the best.

