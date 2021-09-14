46 to participate in Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class of 2022

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Flagship Program Class of 2022.

Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of forty-six participants representing a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

The ten-month program kicked off on Thursday, September 9th at Historic London Town & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will build community knowledge meeting for one full day each month. Session topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education & Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment and Agriculture/South County.

Participants are introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership, as well as an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

According to President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “We could not be more proud to introduce a remarkable mix of forty-six public, private, for profit, government, non-profit and citizen community leaders as the Flagship Class of 2022. We are excited to welcome them to the LAA community and pleased to provide an opportunity to meet this tremendous group of leaders at the Kickoff and Homecoming event.”

Annapolis Maritime Museum. Visit LAA Board Members, Membership, Alumni, and the public are invited to meet the Flagship 2022 class at the Program Kickoff and Homecoming event on Tuesday, September 28th from 5:30p – 7:30p at the. Visit https://www.leadershipaa.org/event/LAAKickoff for full details and registration.

The Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2022 Class includes:

Michael Adams – Partner, Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher

Partner, Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher Shawn Ames – Deputy Director of the Office of Planning & Environmental Services, Maryland Aviation Administration

Deputy Director of the Office of Planning & Environmental Services, Maryland Aviation Administration Donna Anderson – Executive Director, Chesapeake Arts Center

Executive Director, Chesapeake Arts Center Stan Brandford – Deputy Chief, Annapolis Police Department

Deputy Chief, Department Coryse Brathwaite – Medical Director, OB Hospitalist and Perinatal Operations, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Medical Director, OB Hospitalist and Perinatal Operations, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Karen Brown – Vice President of Preservation, Historic Annapolis

Vice President of Preservation, Historic Annapolis Steven Brown – Senior Associate, McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker LLC (MDSW)

Senior Associate, McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker LLC (MDSW) Lindley Bucci – Sr. Corporate Government Account Executive, Radio One, Inc.

Sr. Corporate Government Account Executive, Radio One, Inc. Judy Buddensick – President, Frances Marketing Group, LLC

President, Frances Marketing Group, LLC Kristie Clements – Staff Accountant, TMDL CPAs & Consultants, LLC

Staff Accountant, TMDL CPAs & Consultants, LLC Patrick Cole – Area Executive, First Citizens Bank

Area Executive, First Citizens Bank Catie Comer – Director of Development & Communications, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Director of Development & Communications, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Chanel Compton – Executive Director, Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture

Executive Director, Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture Daryl Cooke – Foundation Manager, Foundation for Community Betterment

Foundation Manager, Foundation for Community Betterment Kam Cooke – Public Information Officer, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Public Information Officer, Department Kait Dawson – Director of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Director of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Beryle Downs – Board Member, Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County

Board Member, Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County Tonii Gedin – Deputy Health Officer for Public Health, Anne Arundel County Health Department

Deputy Health Officer for Public Health, Anne Arundel County Health Department Gloria Harberts – Regional and Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library

Regional and Branch Manager, Anne Arundel County Public Library Perry Hepworth – Assistant Branch Manager, Fidelity Investments

Assistant Branch Manager, Fidelity Investments Susie Iaquinta – Major Gift Officer, BWMC Foundation

Major Gift Officer, BWMC Foundation Dominic Imburgia – Manager, Environmental Affairs, Baltimore Gas & Electric

Manager, Environmental Affairs, Baltimore Gas & Electric Erika Johnson – Executive Director, PrettyGirl Academy, Incorporated

Executive Director, PrettyGirl Academy, Incorporated Matt Johnston – Environmental Policy Director, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office

Environmental Policy Director, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office Keisha Kersey – Member, Peerless Rens Club, Inc.

Member, Peerless Rens Club, Inc. Sarah Knebel – Executive Director, Scenic Rivers Land Trust

Executive Director, Scenic Rivers Land Trust Tina Ladabouche – State and Local Affairs Office, National Security Agency

State and Local Affairs Office, National Security Agency Bekki Leonard – Grant Development & Communications Manager, Anne Arundel Workforce Development

Grant Development & Communications Manager, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Tyler Lewis – Marketing Manager, Liquified Creative

Marketing Manager, Liquified Creative Perry Limes – Director of Strategic Partnerships, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Hospice of the Chesapeake Shuang Liu – Associate Vice President for Continuous Improvement and Innovation Analytics, Anne Arundel Community College

Associate Vice President for Continuous Improvement and Innovation Analytics, Brian Lynch – Vice President of Human Resources, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Vice President of Human Resources, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center Suzanne Martin – Executive Director, Annapolis Immigration Justice Network

Executive Director, Annapolis Immigration Justice Network Jeff Morales – Vice President of Information Technology, Live! Casino & Hotel

Vice President of Information Technology, Live! Casino & Hotel Vincent Moulden – Assistant Director of CECS, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office

Assistant Director of CECS, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office Kristen Pironis – Executive Director, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Executive Director, & Anne Arundel County Tricia Sanborn – Sr. Program Manager, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Sr. Program Manager, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County Jeremy Schneider – Relationship Manager, M&T Bank

Relationship Manager, M&T Bank Liz Schuman – Sr. Donor Relations Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Sr. Donor Relations Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake Carolina Seldes – CEO, ITnova

CEO, ITnova Carol Sisco – Board Chair, Annapolis Maritime Museum

Board Chair, Heather Skipper – Hospitality Sales Manager, Naval Academy Business Services Division

Hospitality Sales Manager, Naval Academy Business Services Division Cathleen Sparrow – Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation

Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation Caitlin Swaim – Curator, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Curator, & Park Daniel Watkins – Director of Substance Use Disorders, LHAAMC- Pathways

Director of Substance Use Disorders, LHAAMC- Pathways David Wright – External Affairs Manager, Baltimore Gas and Electric

