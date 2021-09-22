31st Annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival This Weekend

The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival is proud to return for its 31stannual event following last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The renowned festival will be held at the Susan Campbell Park located at the Annapolis City Dock on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00am – 7:00pm. The KKHF will feature African, African American and Caribbean culture, art, music, dance and food including over 100+ artisan, food and education vendors, a Children’s Tent with fun activities and three (3) live music and dance performance spaces. To kick off the festival at 10:00am…KKHF will have a Remembrance Ceremony with the family of Alex Haley to celebrate the 100th birthday of Kunta Kinte.

The KKHF is a FREE fun filled family friendly festival catering to all ages. Festival goers can expect a LIVE fashion show, Global Journey for Children’s Global Scholars Contest and an entire schedule of demonstrations and performances, which includes an urban gardening demonstration and this year’s headliners, the legendary Junkyard Band. To maximize the KKHF audience beyond the Annapolis and DC|MD|VA area, KKHF will also be available via a virtual LIVE stream on EventHub.

This year’s festival will be different than the rest as we are currently still in a pandemic and pride ourselves on keeping our attendees safe and healthy. There will be masks, hand sanitizer and wipes provided from the local health department. MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED with or without vaccination. For your health and ours…We encourage you to wear a mask.

Our mission at the KKHF is produce an ‘edutaining’ (Education + Entertaining) event that not only preserves but also celebrates our culture. For more information about vendors, sponsorship and the KKHF event, visit www.KuntaKinte.org.

FESTIVAL FACTS

FREE Fun Filled Family Friendly Festival

KKHF taking place in the historical city of Annapolis, MD at the Annapolis City Dock where Kunta Kinte was sold into slavery from The Gambia in West Africa

KKHF will commemorate the 100th Birthday of Kunta Kinte with Alex Haley family

FREE Shuttle available at several parking destinations | SHUTTLE INFO

FESTIVAL FEATURES & ENTERTAINMENT

Three (3) LIVE stages

LIVE Fashion Show by NSAA Creations

Festival Headliner | Junkyard Band

LIVE Music Performances by Asbury Towneck Group | CLONES OF FUNK | Griff Griffin | Janice the Griot | Justice the Genius Child | Karnival Bounce Crew | Raynard Simms | R.E.I.G.N. | Kevin Smith & New Unity | Marcus ‘Awnpoynt’ Hayes | Star Killa | The Mackell Brothers | Top 5

Dance Performances by Malcolm X Drummers & Dancers & Mixxed Fit Demo

It’s A Wrap Project Headwrap Demonstration

‘The Black Family’ Genealogy Talk (In Partnership w Alex Haley 100th Birthday Celebration)

Performing Arts Center for African Culture (PACAC) African Drumming Workshop

Urban Roots Gardening Demonstration

Blood Pressure Screening by Aetna & Pi Beta Sigma Alumni

Ballin on a Budget Comedy Show

Global Journey for Children’s Global Scholars Contest for Youth in 5th – 12th grade

Children’s Tent with a children’s activities area featuring arts, crafts and more in partnership with Chesapeake Children’s Museum

KKHF LIVE STREAM | EventHub LIVE STREAM

FESTIVAL PARKING

KKHF is providing a FREE shuttle service to make transportation easier for festival goers. There are several Pick Up & Drop Off sites such as Calvert Street Garage, Pinnacle Parking at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, The People’s Park, Maryland State Archives and more.

For all KKHF Parking & Shuttle information visit KKHF Site.

FESTIVAL PARTNERS

City of Annapolis | Chesapeake Children’s Museum | Darius Stanton & Peace in the Morning | Global Journey for Children | NSSA Creations

FESTIVAL SPONSORS

Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission** | Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration | Carroll Hynson Foundation | Delicados Inc of Annapolis | Divaz Inc | DRD Investigative Services & Security | Global Village Trading Company | Maryland Health Connection | Maryland Live Casino & Hotel* | Mu Rho Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc | Parkinson’s Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter | Platinum Image Ent Group | Reese & Sons Mortuary | The Best Voice Talent | United Rental | Western & Southern Life

HISTORY OF KUNTA KINTE

In 1767, Kunta Kinte was brought aboard the ship Lord Ligonier from The Gambia in West Africa to the Annapolis city dock to be sold into slavery. This legendary character is known from Alex Haley’s best-selling novel ‘Roots: The Saga of an American Family,’ and the recent History Channel remake, ‘Roots,’ a TV mini-series. Despite many years in bondage, Kunta Kinte never lost his connection to his African heritage. His experience symbolizes the importance for all ethnic groups to preserve their cultural identity.

