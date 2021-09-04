2021 Sailboat Show: New Pavilion, Nominations Now Open

Nominations For the 2021 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award Are Now Open

The Annapolis Boat Shows is once again awarding the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award at the 2021 United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 14-18) during the Sailing Industry Breakfast on October 15. The award is intended to honor a recipient who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.

Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the objective of the award is to continue inspiring members of the sailing industry to strive for higher standards of excellence, service, and commitment. The winner will receive a limited edition, 8-day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base generously donated by Weems & Plath.

Nominations will be accepted until September 15. When making your nomination, please provide as much information as possible to describe the nominee’s qualifications and background. Nominations can be provided here.

Annapolis Boat Show Announces New Pavilion For The 2021 US Sailboat Show

Have you ever dreamed of dropping the lines and sailing away from it all? Visit the Sailing Channels booth and meet couples, families and individuals who are living the dream and sharing their adventures through video. The Sailing Channels booth will be manned throughout the Show by some of the biggest names in sailing channels and some new-to-the-scene creators.

Stop in and hear their stories, snap your photo with them, and meet other like-minded sailors. Find out their favorite reasons to be at the show, head out and explore, and then stop back later to meet someone new.

This is bound to be one of the most happening spots of the Show.

Purchase your tickets today! AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

