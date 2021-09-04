200K Marylanders Gained Health Insurance During Special Enrollment Period

A total of 201,141 Marylanders enrolled through the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment on Maryland Health Connection from March 16, 2020 to its conclusion on Aug. 15, 2021.

The 17-month special enrollment in response to the pandemic was one of the longest of any state in the country. It was extended several times in 2020 and 2021 as the emergency continued. In all:

126,278 enrolled in Medicaid (63%)

54,402 enrolled in private plans and qualified for financial help (27%)

20,460 enrolled in private plans without financial help (10%)

“We are pleased that so many Marylanders were able to enroll in affordable health coverage at a difficult time,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers the state’s 10-year-old health insurance marketplace. “We appreciate the support of Governor Hogan, the Maryland Insurance Administration and our partner insurance providers for supporting this response to the public health threat.”

Among communities that were hard hit by the impact, young-adult enrollments (ages 18-34) totaled 69,749 throughout the special enrollment. Enrollees self-reported as Black totaled 60,555 and as Hispanic totaled 25,892.

In total, more than 1.3 million Marylanders are currently covered through Maryland Health Connection — about 1.2 million in Medicaid and more than 165,000 in private coverage, nearly 80 percent qualifying for financial help. That’s up 12 percent compared to before the pandemic. More data is available at MarylandHBE.com

The next opportunity for Marylanders to enroll in private health insurance through Maryland Health Connection will begin Nov. 1, 2021 for the 2022 coverage year. Special enrollment is always available for people who have certain life changes. Eligible Marylanders may enroll in Medicaid any time of year. Last year, 9 out of 10 who enrolled got financial help to lower the cost of their coverage.

Next year, many will be eligible for new, lower costs because of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Those who previously did not qualify for financial help for private insurance due to higher income will now be eligible. Also, for the first time, Maryland will offer additional premium assistance for adults ages 19-34, so that they will pay even less for private health plans.

For information, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the Enroll MHC mobile app. Free help is available by calling 855-642-8572, and more than 700 trained brokers and navigators are available to help by phone and virtually.

