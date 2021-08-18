THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Multiple Vehicles in Crofton

| August 18, 2021, 12:48 PM

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:30 am  Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Crawford Boulevard for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway just south of Crawford Boulevard. It appears the pedestrian was struck by the driver-side mirror of a passing vehicle believed to be a Ford truck, which failed to stop. The pedestrian was then struck by other passing vehicles, which also failed to stop.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The pedestrian was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel to an area trauma center where she is in critical condition.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. However, the crash is currently under investigation.

Police are looking for an unknown colored 1999 – 2007 Ford Super-Duty truck/van missing telescoping driver-side mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Safety at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700 immediately.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»