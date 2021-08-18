Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Multiple Vehicles in Crofton

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:30 am Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Crawford Boulevard for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway just south of Crawford Boulevard. It appears the pedestrian was struck by the driver-side mirror of a passing vehicle believed to be a Ford truck, which failed to stop. The pedestrian was then struck by other passing vehicles, which also failed to stop.

The pedestrian was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel to an area trauma center where she is in critical condition.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. However, the crash is currently under investigation.

Police are looking for an unknown colored 1999 – 2007 Ford Super-Duty truck/van missing telescoping driver-side mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Safety at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700 immediately.

