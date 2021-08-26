What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.

PTSD is related to mental health that causes anxiety, stress, and fear-related reactions that interfere with everyday life. The more severe the trauma, the deeper it affects the individual, and there is a higher risk of them acquiring PTSD. Different treatment options are there to tackle PTSD, including medical marijuana, for which you need a medical marijuana card in Maryland.

Studies suggest that women are more vulnerable to PTSD compared to men. Women are likely to develop the symptoms and stay with them longer than men before the treatment starts. Interestingly, very often, women do not even realize that they have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. To raise awareness, we have listed here the primary symptoms of PTSD in women.

The common symptoms of PTSD in women are –

You relive the event. Sometimes you might get flashbacks or nightmares. This is again accompanied by physical symptoms like your heart will start racing, and you might also sweat uncontrollably.

You would also start avoiding situations that might remind you of the concerned event. For example, if you had a car accident, you will hesitate to get into a car or avoid the site where the accident occurred.

You might also feel depressed and anxious all the time.

You will be lost in thoughts, and negative emotions will grow inside you, making your daily life difficult. You would feel angry, guilty, or shameful all the time and might forget things. There is a sense of emptiness, and nothing will interest you. You might also refrain from doing activities or things that you previously enjoyed.

Feeling tense, nervous, or jittery. You would suffer from a lack of concentration and insomnia. You will not be able to do simple things like reading, eating, etc.

Women who have PTSD might also become easily startled. They would have trouble feeling any emotions. They would start feeling numb.

Avoiding traumatic reminders is also a major indicator of this condition.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can affect different individuals differently. In some cases, people who have PTSD have shown no symptoms. These symptoms can also appear immediately after the event, or intermittently or after a long time the event has happened like months or years.

If you know someone who is suffering from any of the above symptoms for a month to the extent that it is hampering their daily life, you should encourage them to consult a doctor immediately. A mental health professional can diagnose PTSD conditions and offer the right guidance to come out of the situation.

