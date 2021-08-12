Vintage Thrifts, Huge Jewelry Fundraiser, and The Reagan Years

The Annapolis Town Center is the place to be this weekend. From a pop0up vintage thrift shop to a free summer concert under the stars, to a jewelry pop-up sale that will benefit children going through a rough time! But you need to go this weekend because come Monday, they will all be gone!

Griff’s Thrifts is popping back up at the Town Center from August 13 through 15. Come shop this great vintage thrift store offering trendy clothing, jewelry, and everyday accessories.

This week’s line-up for our Summer Concert is Chris Button, Timmie Metz, and The Reagan Years! Join your neighbors on August 13 as you relax, rewind, and get ready for all the classic 80s hits with these stellar performers. It all kicks off at 7:00 pm.

Shop to support a great cause during a Pop-Up Jewelry event benefitting Anne Arundel County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children. On August 14 and 15, stop by the Town Center to shop all things that sparkle. All proceeds will go directly to CASA.



