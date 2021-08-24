Victim of Linthicum Heights Hit and Run Dies, Suspect Still Being Sought by Police

On August 23, 2021, Kadem Hodge was pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center from injuries sustained in the crash. Mr. Hodgee’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be completed.

The Traffic Safety Section is actively seeking the whereabouts of Ronald Scott Clark Jr who is wanted on outstanding warrants relating to this incident. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ronald Clark, Jr. is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Original story below:

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Shortly after 2:00 am on August 21, 2021, officers responded to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Grove Ridge Court in Linthicum Heights for a collision involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan SUV traveling northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard attempted to make a left turn onto Grove Ridge Court directly in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound. As a result, the Nissan was struck by the Harley Davidson causing its operator to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot and remains at large after a lengthy search by responding officers. The additional three occupants of the Nissan were uninjured and remained at the crash site. Evidence on the scene helped identify the driver as Ronald Scott Clark Jr of Severn, MD. Crash investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Clark in relation to this incident.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department where he is currently in critical condition.

At this time, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Nissan failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Ronald Clark Jr. is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at (410) 222-8573 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB