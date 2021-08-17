THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

The Herndon Climb Lives! Class of ’23 Climb Scheduled for Sunday

| August 17, 2021, 12:16 PM

Due to COVID, the Class United States Naval Academy class of 2023 had to postpone the traditional Herndon Climb that usually takes place during Commissioning Week in May of their plebe year (2020). The event has been rescheduled to take place at the beginning of their second class (junior) year, Sunday, August 22nd at 1 pm.

Each year, the roughly 1,000 class members form a human pyramid around the 21-foot tall Herndon Monument to remove a plebe hat, or “dixie cup,” that upperclassmen have placed on the top of the obelisk monument which is covered in vegetable shortening. The midshipman who makes it to the top then replaces the “dixie cup” with a midshipman’s hat.  This event is open to the public and widely attended.

Rehab2Perform

The time it takes to complete the task varies, but most typically the event takes between one to three hours to complete.

Check out our coverage of past climbs here, here, and here.

This is open to the public, however, you will need appropriate identification to get onto the yard.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»