The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Receives $50K Grant from ACDS

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) has recently received a $50,000 Community Support Grant designated to provide in-home services for families with children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Anne Arundel County.

In June of 2021, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced this year’s Community Support Grant Program awards, totaling $1,863,000 in funding. The grants will go to 52 nonprofit organizations for the Fiscal Year 2022, with the funds coming from Anne Arundel County through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant, facilitated by Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS).

This year, nonprofit organizations receiving Community Support Grants met a COVID-19 safety net need and/or suffered from a COVID-19-related loss of income or revenue. Awards were prioritized to organizations that were also facilitating the furtherance of the County’s key human service priorities, including providing services to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, and/or promoting equity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to receive a Community Support Grant. This funding will provide support to families who need childcare so that they can work while their child receives virtual services, recover from COVID-19, complete basic tasks they can’t complete with their child, or even take a mental health break,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President& CEO of The Arc. “The Arc thanks Anne Arundel County and Arundel Community Development Services for recognizing this need, and for their support of our programs through the County Executives Community Support Grant.

Research conducted by various sources in the US and abroad shows that families with children with disabilities have been especially overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds from this grant will go towards helping families in Anne Arundel County with children with disabilities or special medical needs that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Each family that qualifies is eligible for up to $500 of in-home support.

To qualify for a Family In-House Supports Grant from The Arc, the family must have a child with an intellectual or developmental disability under the age of 21, reside in Anne Arundel County, and complete and submit an online application located on their website.

“We cannot emphasize enough the added mental, emotional, physical, and financial stress families with children with disabilities are experiencing because of the pandemic,” said Rondeau. “Whether it be to a loss in income or the loss of a loved one, these funds will make a positive difference for these families.”

The Arc will launch its program to distribute these funds on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Families who received the funding in 2020 are encouraged to apply but will be waitlisted and administered funding after all new applications are processed.

For more information, visit www.thearcccr.org/familysupportsgrant or email [email protected]

