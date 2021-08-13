The American Red Cross Needs Blood and Volunteers

Many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire and hurricane season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Linda Voss, CEO for the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”

SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Both entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are available.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region provided immediate emergency assistance to over 6,500 people after more than 1,200 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact your local Red Cross of visit RedCross.org/volunteer.

BLOOD AND PLATELET DONORS NEEDED

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31

Annapolis

8/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Annapolis Moose Lodge 296, 1890 Crownsville Rd

8/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane

Gambrills

8/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mid Atlantic Community Church, 2485 Davidsonville Road

Glen Burnie

8/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/17/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/19/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Bobbi Engram Foundation – at Union Church, Union Church BWI Campus, 681 Hollins Ferry Rd

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/24/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/26/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

8/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

