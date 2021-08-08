Stuff the Bus at the Annapolis Mall

Westfield Annapolis announced a partnership with 21st Century Education Foundation to benefit Anne Arundel County Schools during back-to-school season and MD Tax-Free Week. Stuff the Bus is a school supply drive hosted in Westfield Annapolis beginning Aug 8th through August 20th. Westfield Annapolis will collect school supplies at the shopping center during operating hours.

School supply donations are especially important this year as Anne Arundel County Public Schools work to ensure our most vulnerable students have the tools they need to succeed this upcoming school year.

“We are thrilled to partner with 21st Century Education Foundation to benefit our local schools for Stuff the Bus this year to support students in our local community,” said Morgan McLoud, Marketing Manager at Westfield Annapolis. “School supplies are always needed, and it’s even more critical now as every child needs personal supplies to safely return to in-person learning.”

Donations from the Stuff the Bus initiative will help provide students with basic supplies, like backpacks, pencils and paper, that families may otherwise not be able to afford. More than 82,000 students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools qualify for free or reduced-price lunch and often lack the critical supplies needed to be ready to learn.

As part of the school supply drive, Westfield Annapolis will accept school supply donations from Aug 8th through August 20th at a colorful display area inside the center in Crate & Barrel Court. On Aug 12th, people can help “stuff the bus” during Westfield Annapolis Back-to-School Event featuring a superhero meet and great, live performance from The Rainbow Rock Band and Storytime and Craft making with Discoveries: the Library at the Mall. Guests are encouraged to register for this event on Westfield Annapolis’ website.

“So many of our families have been impacted by the pandemic and the response from our business and community partners has been amazing;” said Carol Ann McCurdy, Executive Director, 21st Century Education Foundation. “We are grateful for the support from Westfield and generosity from our community to positively impact a student’s life, an entire classroom and our future workforce.”

People can help Stuff the Bus by donating the top 20 most-needed school supplies.

As a thank you for monetary and supply donations, Westfield Annapolis will enter guests for a chance to win a $250 Westfield Gift Card.

Please visit Westfield.com/Annapolis for complete details. 21st Century Education Foundation and Westfield Annapolis thank you for your support of this impactful event!

