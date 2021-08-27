Stowers Homers Twice in Bowie’s Win Over Erie

The Bowie Baysox (58-39) snapped their short, two-game losing streak on Thursday with an 8-6 win over the Erie SeaWolves (52-47) at Prince George’s Stadium.

The scoring started quickly again for Bowie, as the home team plated four runs in the bottom of the first. Terrin Vavra led off with a double, Patrick Dorrian followed that up with a single, then Andrew Daschbach doubled, and Zach Watson hit a two-run home run. By the end of the inning, Bowie was in front 4-0.

Erie responded to cut it to a 4-3 deficit, scoring two in the third and one more in the sixth. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Dorrian hit a solo shot to lead off the frame, and Kyle Stowers homered two batters later.

The SeaWolves would fight back to tie the game at six by the eighth, but that was when Bowie would take the lead for good. Kyle Stowers homered again, his second of the night and his 20th total on the season between both Aberdeen and Bowie, and his two-run homer put the Baysox up 8-6, a lead they would not relinquish.

Working his way back from injury, Bowie starter Zac Lowther threw four innings and allowed two runs, neither of which were earned, on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Tim Naughton earned the win in relief, and Diogenes Almengo earned his team-leading ninth save.

On Friday night, Bowie will send right-hander Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.21 ERA) to the mound against Erie in game four of the series. First pitch at Price George’s Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

