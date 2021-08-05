Somerset Uses Strong Pitching to Defeat Baysox

It was another fast start for the Bowie Baysox (46-32) on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark, but the Somerset Patriots (50-29) answered to score the final six runs of the game and win 6-2. The win gives Somerset a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Bowie scored two runs in the top of the first, with Yusniel Diaz doubling and then Adley Rutschman doubling him in one batter later. Rutschman later scored on an error, but those would be the only two runs of the night for the visitors.

Somerset scored two in the first, one in the second, and then one each in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Dermis Garcia hit his league-leading 21st and 22nd home runs, and Josh Breaux added his first home run with Somerset.

Bowie starter Kyle Brnovich lasted four innings and was charged with three earned runs on four hits, with a walk and five strikeouts.

Offensively, Rutschman singled to lead off the third inning, but Bowie only saw one batter reach the rest of the game. Catcher Ramon Rodriguez singled with two outs in the seventh.

Rutschman is now 4-8 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI in the first two games against the Patriots.

In game three tonight, Bowie will turn to Baseball America’s No. 1 pitching prospect, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 2.91 ERA), as the Baysox look for their first win of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

