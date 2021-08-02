Sedlock Strong in Bowie Baysox Fourth Straight Win

The Bowie Baysox (46-30) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on to win 6-4 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (39-39) in the 12th and final meeting between the two teams at The Diamond this year. It was the 18th total meeting, and the two teams will play again in just one week at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richie Martin led off the game with a double, marking the third straight game in his rehab appearance that he has recorded a hit. Martin scored in the inning, and Bowie added one more run in the second on a Cadyn Grenier RBI single.

The third inning was Bowie’s big inning, as the Baysox sent 10 men to the plate and scored four runs. Martin, Kyle Stowers, Adley Rutschman, and Toby Welk all scored, and those would be the only runs Bowie needed for the rest of the night.

Richmond chipped away at the lead, but Steven Klimek got Sandro Fabian to line into a double play with the tying run at first in the bottom of the eighth. Felix Bautista shut the door in the ninth for his third save with the Baysox.

Earning the win for Bowie was Cody Sedlock, who threw six innings, his longest outing of the year, and allowed two earned runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

This was Bowie’s fourth win in a row, and ninth in their last 11 games.

Bowie will make the trip up to Somerset, New Jersey for their first series ever against the Somerset Patriots who are in their first year in the Double-A Northeast League. Bowie has yet to announce a starter for Tuesday’s game which is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports