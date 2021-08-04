Patriots Snap Baysox’ Winning Streak in Series Opener

It was a promising start for the Bowie Baysox (46-31) against the Somerset Patriots (49-29) at TD Bank Ballpark, with Adley Rutschman hitting a two-run home run off major league rehabber Luis Severino in the top of the first, but Somerset’s four-run seventh was too much for Bowie to overcome.

Squaring off against the Patriots for the first time in team history, Bowie jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Somerset responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Somerset added a run in the fourth to take the lead at 3-2.

Then in the seventh, Zach Watson hit his third home run with Bowie to give the Baysox the lead at 4-3. It didn’t last long, as Somerset plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh and one more in the eighth to put the game away.

Bowie faced two rehabbing pitchers in the beginning of the game, with Severino throwing 2.1 innings in his start working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and Wandy Peralta throwing 1.1 innings coming back from COVID-19. Kyle Stowers and Adley Rutschman recorded the only two hits off Severino, and Rutschman doubled off Peralta as well for the only hit Peralta allowed.

On the mound for the Baysox, Gray Fenter threw three innings in his start and allowed two earned runs on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Ryan Conroy threw three innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits, and Steve Klimek took the loss, throwing two innings and surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits.

Tonight, Bowie will send Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 2.77 ERA) to the mound looking to even the series. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

