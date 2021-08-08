Sedlock Shines Again for Baysox in Win Against Somerset
Cody Sedlock kept Somerset off balance and the Baysox made a first inning rally stand tall in a 3-1 win Saturday night. The victory was a third straight for the Baysox who now trail Somerset by a half game in the standings.
Sedlock (5-2) was outstanding, allowing just a run on four hits in 5 and 2/3rd innings. He departed leading 2-1 and gave way to Logan Gillaspie who retired all seven batters he faced. Felix Bautista worked a scoreless ninth frame for his fourth save.
Bowie grabbed the lead right out of the gate. Patrick Dorrian walked and then went to second on a soft flaired single near the left field line from Adley Rutschman. A passed ball allowed the runners second and third with one down. And Yusniel Diaz then lashed a sharp groundball single down the left field line to plate both runners. Diaz’s two-RBI double put the Baysox on top for good, 2-0.
The Baysox would then have 17 straight batters retired in a game in which they did not have a hit until the ninth inning. But due to their pitching excellence, it was enough.
The win was Bowie’s third straight and propelled them within a half game of Somerset in the league standings. The Baysox will finish their 12-game road trip tomorrow (Sunday) evening with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch in Somerset.
RHP Ryan Conroy will get the start for the Baysox, his first in a Bowie jersey for the series finale.
The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
