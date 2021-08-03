Saturday’s Navy Fan Fest Modified Due To COVID Precautions

The Naval Academy Athletic Association is offering a modified FanFest on Saturday morning at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 10:00 AM-12 noon. Navy players and coaches will not be in attendance due to precautionary reasons related to the coronavirus.

FanFest activities will include free t-shirts for the first 300 kids, glitter tattoo artists, balloon twisters, coloring stations, inflatable games, and a chance to get the 2021 Navy Football poster, magnet, and schedule card. Local and regional partners will also have stations set up with games and giveaways.

Representatives from the Navy ticket office will also be on hand to assist people in downloading their digital season tickets.

There will be a $5 charge for parking on Saturday and admission is free. Fans that are not vaccinated should wear a mask.

Navy Football Media Day will still be held as scheduled at 10 AM in the Admiral Lawrence Banquet Facility.

