THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Saturday’s Navy Fan Fest Modified Due To COVID Precautions

| August 03, 2021, 01:48 PM

The Naval Academy Athletic Association is offering a modified FanFest on Saturday morning at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 10:00 AM-12 noon.  Navy players and coaches will not be in attendance due to precautionary reasons related to the coronavirus.

FanFest activities will include free t-shirts for the first 300 kids, glitter tattoo artists, balloon twisters, coloring stations, inflatable games, and a chance to get the 2021 Navy Football poster, magnet, and schedule card. Local and regional partners will also have stations set up with games and giveaways.

Representatives from the Navy ticket office will also be on hand to assist people in downloading their digital season tickets.

There will be a $5 charge for parking on Saturday and admission is free.  Fans that are not vaccinated should wear a mask.

Navy Football Media Day will still be held as scheduled at 10 AM in the Admiral Lawrence Banquet Facility.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«