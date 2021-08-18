Reading Tops Baysox With Walk-Off in Series Opener

In the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Reading Fightin Phils (35-56) beat the Bowie Baysox (53-36) for the first time in 2021, winning 3-2 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Reading jumped ahead early, plating a run in the bottom of the third, but Bowie answered in the top of the fourth. Toby Welk, who played his collegiate baseball just a few miles away from Reading’s stadium at Penn State Berks, doubled in Johnny Rizer to tie the game at one.

The Fightin Phils took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh, and Bowie responded again. In the top of the eighth, Jordan Westburg scored his first Double-A run when Zach Watson grounded into a fielder’s choice. Westburg finished 0-3 with a walk and one run scored in his Double-A debut. Andrew Daschbach, also making his debut for Bowie, finished 0-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Grayson Rodriguez put together his fourth high-quality start in a row, throwing five innings and allowing just one run on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts. In his last four starts, he has thrown 14.2 innings and allowed just one earned run on six hits, with two walks and 23 strikeouts.

Ryan Conroy entered in relief and allowed the final two runs of the game. Reading’s first three batters of the bottom of the ninth all singled, with Bryson Stott scoring from second on Josh Stephen’s single to end the game.

In game two of the series, Drew Rom (2-0, 4.20 ERA) will make his fourth start for the Baysox, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. in Reading.

The Baysox are in Reading through August 22nd, they return on the 24th of August for a series with the Erie SeaWolves!

