Baysox Edged By Reading 6-5

The Baysox came back from four runs down, but Reading plated an eighth inning tally to defeat Bowie 6-5 on Thursday night.

Down 5-1 in the sixth inning, the situation looked dire for Bowie. But Jordan Westburg doubled and then scored later in the frame on a two-RBI base hit from Andrew Daschbach to cut the Reading lead to 5-3. The hits for each were their first at the Double-A level in just their second game.

Cody Roberts then hit an opposite field home run to right to bring Bowie within 5-4 leading off the seventh. And the Baysox tied it in the eighth.

Zach Watson singled and stole second and went to third on a soft groundball mishandled for an error by Fightins shortstop Bryson Stott that allowed Johnny Rizer to reach. Rizer would then be thrown out trying to steal second. But moments later, Watson scored on a balk to tie the game at 5-all.

But Reading would bounceback. With one down, struggling Jack Conley laid down a bunt single up the third base line. Next up, Madison Stokes lined a double over the head of Baysox right-fielder Kyle Stowers to put runners at second and third. Stott then gave Reading the lead with a deep sac fly to right and Reading was up 6-5.

Garrett Stallings made his Double-A debut in relief and pitched beautifully working four innings, while allowing a run in 45 pitches. He was though saddled with the tough luck defeat.

The Baysox, who are a game behind Portland for the second championship series slot, will have knuckleballer Mickey Jannis atop the hill for his Bowie debut Friday, August 20th at 7:05 p.m. in game three of the six game series.

The Baysox are in Reading through August 22nd, they return on the 24th of August for a series with the Erie SeaWolves!

