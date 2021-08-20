Public Comments Needed on Draft Green Infrastructure Master Plan

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the release of the draft Green Infrastructure Master Plan, and the beginning of the public comment period. The draft plan would conserve 5,000 acres by 2030, while adding green spaces to urban communities.

“The Green Infrastructure Master Plan is how we ensure that future generations are able to experience the health and wellness that nature provides,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “It lays out a bold, equitable and comprehensive vision for the future of conservation in Anne Arundel County.”

The Green Infrastructure Master Plan identifies a connected network of natural, recreational, historic, and cultural areas. The plan identifies areas to prioritize for conservation in the future, and can be found at www.aacounty.org/greeninfrastructure. The public comment period will remain open for 45 days.

“We need to conserve our forests, wetlands and farms right alongside our homes, ice cream shops and movie theaters. We need enough of both the natural and built environments to have truly thriving communities,” said Sarah Knebel, Executive Director of Scenic Rivers Land Trust. “I look forward to working with the County to review this plan and achieve its goals because the health of our communities depends upon it.”

The Green Infrastructure Master Plan incorporates the County’s most significant natural areas, including streams, wetlands, floodplains, and forests. The Green Infrastructure Master Plan also recognizes the importance of smaller open spaces and natural areas, especially in more urbanized areas of the County.

“I am glad that we are practicing equity – the sustainability of the environment and the plan that we have must be inclusive of all people. We all need to be at the table,” said Apostle Larry Lee Thomas, President of the United Black Clergy and the Empowerment and Believers Church. “When we talk about our environment, this is a cause worth fighting for. Those of us who have not been able to be in the plan need to open up their mouth and be there.”

After the public comment period ends, the draft Plan will be reviewed through a formal series of meetings with the County Planning Advisory Board and the County Council through the fall and winter. The County Council has the final authority to adopt the plan.

