Post Office to Commemorate Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse with Stamp. Ceremony on Saturday

Mark your calendars for 2:00 pm. on Saturday, August 7 at City Dock when the United States Postal Service will issue (“Second-Day”) the Thomas Point Lighthouse stamp. It is one in a series of five “forever” lighthouse stamps the Post Office has decided to honor.

The first-day issue will be in New Jersey on the 6th and then Annapolis will be the second-day of issue location. The postal service will have a kiosk at City Dock so that you can buy stamps and also get a special commemorative cancel.

The Thomas Point lighthouse is one of a dozen screw-pile lighthouses that dotted the Chesapeake Bay starting in the 19th Century. In 1999, Thomas Point was designated a National Historic Landmark. In 2004, the United States Department of the Interior transferred the property to the City of Annapolis during the tenure of Mayor Ellen Moyer.

A number of volunteers have worked tirelessly to restore her and the Chesapeake Chapter of the US Lighthouse Society along with the Annapolis Maritime Museum conduct interpreted public tours during the summer.

The thirty-minute ceremony will include remarks by John Potvin, Lighthouse Manager; Dave Gendell, author of the book Thoman Point Shoal Lighthouse; County Executive Steuart Pittman; State Senator Sarah Elfreth; USLHS VP Henry Gonzalez; Acting Annapolis Mayor Sheila Finlayson; Former Mayor Ellen Moyer; and Postal District Manager LeGretta Goodwin.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB