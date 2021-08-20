THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Police Make Arrest in Edgewater Home Invasion Where 74-Year-Old Woman Wa Stabbed

| August 20, 2021, 11:23 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in a home invasion last week that left a 74-year-old Edgewater woman with minor stab wounds.

As police continued the investigation, gathered evidence, and spoke with witnesses, they were able to execute several search and seizure warrants.

The suspect has been identified as a 49-year-old man with no fixed address. He was arrested and charged with the following charges:

  • Assault-First Degree
  • Home Invasion
  • Burglary-First Degree
  • Attempted First Degree Rape
  • Assault-Second Degree
  • Attempted Second Degree Rape

Police have emphasized that this is still an extremely active case and are asking anyone with any information to please call Southern District at 410-222-1960, or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

