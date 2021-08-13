Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Harwood

UPDATE: From the Anne Arundel County Police Department

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives were able to complete all next of kin notifications in this case. The victim was identified as Shelby Lyn Chialastri, a 25-year-old female from the 4700 block of Flanders Lane in Harwood. The suspect was identified as Harrison Lawrence Hertel, a 23-year-old male from the 200 block of Cape Saint John Road in Annapolis. On Friday, August 13, 2021,Homicide Detectives were able to complete all next of kin notifications in this case. The victim was identified as Shelby Lyn Chialastri, a 25-year-old female from the 4700 block of Flanders Lane in Harwood. The suspect was identified as Harrison Lawrence Hertel, a 23-year-old male from the 200 block of Cape Saint John Road in Annapolis. Autopsies of both Ms. Chialastri and Mr. Hertel were completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Ms. Chialastri’s death has been ruled a homicide and Mr. Hertel’s death a suicide. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds. Anne Arundel County Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, however, preliminary information obtained revealed Ms. Chialastri and Mr. Hertel were involved in a domestic relationship that recently ended. There are no indications of prior domestic violence reports with theDepartment. Detectives are still investigating the possible motive in this case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded for a report of a shooting in the area of Flanders Lane and Sands Road in Harwood. 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots and someone screaming in the area of the 4700 block Flanders Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims outside the residence: an adult female in a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; and an adult male in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Responding officers provided medical aid until Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both subjects deceased. The Anne Arundel County Police Crisis Response Team was on scene to assist the community and responding officers.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene and homicide detectives are investigating possible motives for the crime.

Preliminary evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. There are no public safety risks in the community stemming from this incident.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), where an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The identification of both parties is not being released just yet pending next of kin notifications.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB