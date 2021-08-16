Pedestrian Killed in Millersville Accident

On August 15, 2021, at approximately 9:40 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the McDonald’s restaurant located at 680 Old Mill Road in Millersville for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a 49-year-old female, was observed collapsing in the McDonald’s parking lot near the entrance/exit to Old Mill Road.

A Lexus sedan, operated by a 51-year-old female of Millersville, made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru. The Lexus struck the pedestrian who was still lying face down in the parking lot. The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics. The pedestrian was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash.

