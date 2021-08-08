Paul Reed Smith Music School at Maryland Hall Returns This Week With Legendary Greats

This Summer, Paul Reed Smith and Maryland Hall will present the “3rd Annual Paul Reed Smith Music School at Maryland Hall.” The school’s teachers are top professional musicians to include renowned guitar maker Paul Reed Smith, legendary drummer Dennis Chambers, world-renowned guitarist John McLaughlin, saxophonist Bill Evans, acclaimed Celtic guitarist Tony McManus, YouTube guitar teaching experts Tim Pierce and Tyler Larson, and Session Directors Gary Grainger (groove & bass) and Greg Grainger (groove & drums), known worldwide as the “Grainger Brothers.” Included as well are some of Maryland’s best musicians, Michael Ault (guitar), Bryan Ewald (guitar), Benjie Porecki (keys), Mia Samone (vocals), and Bill Nelson (guitar).

When faced with the challenge of continuing the successful summer Music School under COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the entire teaching staff and Maryland Hall decided to make the school/summer camp accessible worldwide by offering a live virtual 4-day event. This year’s event will take place August 9-12, 2021. The school’s Masterclasses are open to musicians and enthusiasts of all ages around the world. Be ready for a fun, interactive experience of learning music with some of the world’s most gifted musicians, all from the comfort of your home. In addition, each day participants will be eligible to win one of four PRS guitars being given away during the event. As in years past, the school will make a donation to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

The school’s theme will continue as “Understanding Rhythm, Harmony, and Melody Makes You a Better Musician.” Even previous participants will find value in attending again and are encouraged to sign up for 2021, as there promises to be exciting learning opportunities with the addition of new segments, classes, and world-class instructors. Upgrades to last year’s format will be introduced along with the ability for participants to view and/or re-watch segments at any time of day that is most convenient to them. All sessions will be taught via live video stream and will include extensive interactive portions for students of all skill sets, ages, and instruments to engage with the teachers.

Through a Masterclass online environment, all attendees will be given real ways to view music, experience music, and improve their abilities to play music through this experience. Masterclasses will include how to groove, harmony and music theory, beginner and advanced guitar, melody, keyboard, vocals, drums, and bass. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students to learn directly from these amazing touring musicians and teachers. Imagine learning how to groove from Dennis Chambers, learning harmony from John McLaughlin or improving your technique with Tyler Larson and Tim Pierce. That kind of input can help skyrocket your playing”, says Paul Reed Smith.

This special summer virtual school is recommended to anyone ages 10 and up with an affinity for music. Testimonials from the 2020 school include:

“I hear music more fully, my ear is better, and I’m having a blast. Music has become a wider world thanks to the vision all the teachers so generously shared.” – Mary Ellen L. “I’ll always be grateful for all the knowledge and beautiful emotions transmitted from all these wonderful and passionate musicians. I’m more motivated than ever and have received a strong foundation to keep my passion for music alive.” – Jose S.

Details:

What: The "3rd Annual Paul Reed Smith Music School at Maryland Hall"- Live, virtual 4-day event

When: Monday, August 9 through Thursday, August 12, Daily from 11 am – 4:30 pm (US Eastern Standard Time)

Where: Online! Livestreamed from Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Tuition: $100/person for all 4 days of all interactive Master classes

How: For more information, visit prsmusicschool.com

About the Session Directors & Guest Teachers:

Paul Reed Smith – Session Director

Smith is an internationally known guitar maker, musician and guitar player. In addition to performing and recording with his own band, Paul has played with artists such as Santana, Alter Bridge and the Doobie Brothers. He was honored by Vintage Guitar Magazine as a Hall of Fame inductee 2011 and was named Maryland’s Small Business Owner Person of the Year in 2002.

Dennis Chambers – Guest Teacher

Chambers is an American drummer who has recorded and performed with John Scofield, George Duke, Brecker Brothers, Santana, Parliament/Funkadelic, John McLaughlin, Niacin, Mike Stern, CAB, Greg Howe, and many others. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2001. Despite a lack of formal training, Chambers has become famous among drummers for his special techniques and speed. Chambers is particularly regarded for his ability to play “in the pocket.” He has helped many young drummers, the most prominent being Tony Royster, Jr. Chambers began drumming at the age of four, and was gigging in Baltimore-area nightclubs by the age of six.

John McLaughlin – Guest Teacher

A pioneer of jazz fusion music, John is a gifted musician, guitarist, composer, band leader and recording artist. He is considered one of the music industry’s true geniuses and is famous for playing with Miles Davis and his band Mahavishnu Orchestra. He is fluent in jazz, acoustic, blues, rock and some new types of music he helped invent. He has played in multiple touring bands, including Shakti.

Bill Evans – Guest Teacher

Bill Evans is an American jazz saxophonist who was a member of the Miles Davis group in the 1980’s. He has since led several of his own bands, including Soulgrass and Push. Bill is a consummate recording artist with 17 solo albums and has received two Grammy nominations. In addition, he is fluent in a wide variety of music genres and is considered one of the best saxophonists to ever play the instrument. Bill loves to share his knowledge as a teacher.

Tony McManus – Guest Teacher

Tony McManus has both extended and transcended the parameters of contemporary Celtic music. Tony is ranked by peers and predecessors alike along the guitar world’s all-time greats. Guitar Player magazine listed him as one of the 50 transcendental guitarists of all time. McManus is increasingly being acknowledged as a pioneering figure in bridging the realms of Celtic music and other guitar genres. Over the years, Tony has recorded a catalog of dazzling albums, both solo and with friends. Tony has been teaching private lessons, group workshops and Masterclasses for over 20 years. He loves sharing his passion and skills with people from all over the world. “It’s an honor to have him included,” says Paul Reed Smith.

Tim Pierce – Guest Teacher

Tim Pierce is an American Session Guitarist who was named as one of the Top 10 Session Guitarists by Guitar World Magazine. Over 230K subscribers follow his guitar lessons on YouTube. His Session Guitar Work can be heard on more than 1000 records and his studio Guitar Recording Credits include: Crowded House, Christina Aguilera, Seal, Avril Lavigne, Tracy Chapman, Joe Cocker, Ricky Martin, Meat Loaf, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Rob Thomas, Rick Springfield, Phil Collins, Madonna, Toy Matinee, Don Henley, Santana, Rascal Flatts, Chris Isaak, Jewel, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Dave Matthews Band, John Legend, Gavin Degraw, Mika, Carolina Liar, Goo Goo Dolls, Uncle Kracker, Josh Groban, Mylie Cyrus, Demi Lovato, David Cook, Adam Lambert, Daniel Powter, Kris Allen, Jack’s Mannequin, The Band Perry, Shinedown, Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, Il Volo, Lana Del Ray, Gloriana, Colbie Caillat, and many others.

Tyler Larson – Guest Teacher

Tyler Larson is a musician of many influences. With over fifteen years’ experience playing the guitar, he’s appeared on several studio albums, performed with many diverse artists, and studied with some of the most renowned guitarists on the planet, including Tomo Fujita, Joe Stump, Dave Fiuczynski, Dave Tronzo, and others. After earning a B.M. Degree from the Berklee College of Music, he began his career as a professional musician. In 2015, Larson founded Music is Win, which has carved out a deep niche in the music scene, with its videos amassing over 350,000,000 views to date and 1.4M subscribers on YouTube. Larson is also the creator of the extremely popular Guitar Super System, which has enrolled tens of thousands of guitar players to date. Larson has received endorsements from PRS Guitars, Universal Audio, Victory Amps, Adam Audio, and many other esteemed companies. He has been featured in various online and print publications, including Guitar World, Guitar Player Magazine, Ultimate-Guitar, InTune Magazine, and more.

Gary Grainger – Session Director

Gary Grainger’s seamless approach to virtually any style of music makes him one of the most sought after bass players in the world. He has performed and done thousands of recordings, tours and TV appearances with such notable artists as John Scofield, Dennis Chambers, Nancy Wilson, Nelson Rangel, George Duke, Maysa, Ken Navaro, Acoustic Alchemy, Eric Marienthal and Bill Evans.

Greg Grainger – Session Director

A skilled architect of rhythm, Greg Grainger is surprisingly fresh in his artistry and musical perspective. Upon hearing him, it is easy to see why Whitney Houston signed him for her 1988 world tour, why Britain’s Rhythm Magazine called his work “solid and tasteful” dubbing him a “rhythm master” and why he is the drummer for international jazz artists such as Acoustic Alchemy and Kim Waters. Along with being a highly skilled drummer and teacher, he was the Musical Director for Maysa (the voice of Incognito’s Deep Waters and A Shade of Blue). In addition, at the age of 14, Greg was awarded a scholarship to the highly respected Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University.

